Saraki named as Chairman PDP Osun State Governorship Election Campaign Council

Senate President Bukola Saraki has been named as the Chairman of the 2018 PDP Osun State Governorship Election Campaign Council.

The inauguration which took place on Monday in Abuja at the Legacy House, Shehu Shagari Way, had in attendance top hierarchy of the party as well as other party supporters.

Saraki in his acceptance comment said he is pleased to commence work as the Chairman of the 2018 PDP Osun State Governorship Election Campaign Council.

“I and all the highly esteemed members of this Council will work tirelessly to ensure that our great party is victorious on September 22nd,” he promised.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)