Scores Of People Feared Dead As Tanker Explodes In Cross River

1 hour ago
There are fears that many people have lost their lives after a petroleum tanker conveying petroleum products bursts into flames at Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River state, yesterday, January 11th.

Some of the residents were scooping fuel from a fallen petroleum tanker when the explosion occurred. The number of casualties are yet to be determined.

 

