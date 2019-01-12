Scores Of People Feared Dead As Tanker Explodes In Cross River

Share this post:









There are fears that many people have lost their lives after a petroleum tanker conveying petroleum products bursts into flames at Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River state, yesterday, January 11th.

Some of the residents were scooping fuel from a fallen petroleum tanker when the explosion occurred. The number of casualties are yet to be determined.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)