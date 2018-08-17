Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> Secondus appoints Chidoka Special Adviser

Secondus appoints Chidoka Special Adviser

1 hour ago
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has described the PDP as the last hope of Nigeria's democracy. Secondus make the observation while addressing the Emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP in Abuja. “Majority of Nigerians who are disillusioned about the state of affairs in the last three years are excited that we are trying to get it right as we remain the last hope for our democracy," he said. Secondus disclosed that former Nigerian presidents are working together to make sure that afresh and a new government is formed in the interest of our country come 2019. “Former presidents and former leaders of Nigeria are in unison to make sure that come 2019, a fresh and new government is formed in the interest of our country,”  He lamented the constant show of shame and abuse of Nigerians by president Muhammadu Buhari describing his latest blow that Nigeria youth are lazy as not embarrassing but untrue, according to him Nigerian youths are not lazy, they are resourceful and indeed they are our future leaders. “This time he chose to abuse and deride our hard-working youths as lazy, a remark that is not only embarrassing but untrue. “Our youths are not lazy, they are resourceful and indeed they are our future leaders. “We, therefore, invite our brothers, sisters, youths, and women from other political parties to join us to rescue our country that is in distress, socially, politically, economically and security-wise,” he added.

Agency Reports

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has appointed former Minister of Aviation and former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Osita Chidoka, as his Special Adviser on Strategy and External Engagements.

A statement issued by PDP National Publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday in Abuja, said that the appointment was with immediate effect.

“Chidoka, who is well reputed for his ingenuity and organisation skills in public office, is expected to bring to bear his analytical expertise and wealth of experience in political strategy development, coordination and implementation, as the PDP sets for the 2019 general elections,” he said.

Mr Chidoka contested the last Anambra governorship election on the platform of the United Progressives Party but lost.

His appointment suggests he returned to the PDP.

(NAN)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.