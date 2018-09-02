See what Bukola Saraki promises to do for victims of Delta church collapse

Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki says the Federal Government will provide assistance to see that survivors of Sunday’s Delta state church collapse are rescued and treated.

The St. Paul Catholic Church, Ugolo, Adagbrasa in Okpe local government area of Delta State collapsed during Sunday service, trapping worshippers under the debris.

Saraki, amongst other Nigerians who have been expressing their hearfelt feelings towards the incident said; “My prayers are with the worshipers, affected families, Governor Okowa and the people of Delta State on this morning’s collapse of St. Paul Catholic Church in Okpe LGA. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance to see that survivors are rescued and treated.”

