Segun Onibiyo Facebook Post Against President Buhari Lands Him In Police Custody

3 hours ago
Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has  allegedly  ordered the arrest of Segun Onibiyo, a media personality. According to multiple persons online, Segun was arrested yesterday afternoon November 23rd, over a Facebook post he shared which is critical of President Buhari.

According to the tweets online, police men allegedly went to Segun’s office in Kaduna state yesterday, arrested him and is now in detention.

Governor El-Rufai has not responded to this allegation.

See the tweets below…

 

