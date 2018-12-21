Senate Confirms Bolaji Owasanoye As ICPC Chairman And Others As Members

Share this post:









The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, an indigene of Ondo State, as Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission.

Also confirmed as members of the board are Grace Chinda from Delta State, Okolo Titus (Enugu State), Obiora Igwedebia (Anambra State), Olubukola Balogun (Lagos State) and Justice Adamu Bello (Katsina State).

Others are Hannatu Muhammed (Jigawa State), Abdullahi Saidu (Niger State) and Yahaya Dauda (Nasarawa State). Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, explained that the issue of lopsidedness raised by the senators, who halted the confirmation of the nominees about two weeks ago, had been resolved.

The Senate also confirmed the appointment of Justice Uwani Abba as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and passed a bill for the establishment of Federal Polytechnic Aba, Abia State.

