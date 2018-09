The Akwa Ibom state distinguish senator Etang Umoyo Edet, has formally joined the People Democratic Party from the All Progressives Congress.

The announcement was made by the state chairman of PDP, Obong Paul Ekpo, who warnly welcomed Senator Etang Edet into the PDP family.

