Shehu Shagari: Monday Declared As Public Holiday In Sokoto State

6 hours ago
The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has declared Monday, December 31, as a public holiday in the state, to enable residents to offer a special prayer for the repose of the soul of former President, Shehu Shagari.

This was contained in a statement by Tambuwal’s Director General, Media, and Public Affairs, Malam Abubakar Shekara, and issued to newsmen on Saturday in Sokoto.

The Governor said that the declaration followed consultation with the Sultanate Council.

“The state government, therefore, requests Imams across Sokoto and the general public to dedicate the day for special prayers for the repose of the soul of the former President and for peace and progress of the nation at large.

“The government also directs all flags at public and private premises be flown at half-mast in honor of the late former President, Shehu Shagari,” the statement read.

 

