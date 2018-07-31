Showdown in Kano as political heavyweights flex muscles

Kano in North West Nigeria is a politically conscious state, where many political pundits describe as one of the ‘big swing states’ in Nigeria’s political sphere.

Now months to the 2019 general elections, Kano is already seeing so much political drama especially those between the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and incumbent Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The cause of the latest imbroglio is a political rally allegedly being organized by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led state government against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which Kwankwaso belongs.

The rally which was to take place across the 44 local government areas of the state was believed to have being targeted at Kwankwaso, whose new found love with another former Kano Governor Ibrahim Shekarau is getting political enthusiast agitated.

Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam, a Senior Legislative Aide, SLA, to Kwankwaso told journalists that anybody sponsoring demonstration against the Senator should know that his supporters have equal right to demonstrate in his favour.

“We will see how many people they would call out and they would see how many people we can call out. It is politics; I am happy that they are doing this. Let them try it, let them do it. We will see how far they can go.

“As for the clashes, as far as Kwakwasiya is concerned, we will not fight anybody in Kano unless anybody dared attack Kwankwasiya members.

“If we are attacked, we believe law enforcement agents will be there to stop it. But if they don’t, we have every right to self-defense. We will definitely defend ourselves, certainly,” he threatened.

