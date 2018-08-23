Single term of 5 years enough for Presidents, Governors – Ekweremadu

Nigeria Today

1 min ago

The Deputy President of the senate Ike Ekweremadu says a single 5 year tenure was adequate for presidents and state governors in Nigeria.

Ekweremadu who made the assertion today on one of his social media platform said he strongly believes that a single term of five or six years for President and Governors, even if for a stipulated period as was the case with several Latin American democracies was enough.

“In Nigeria’s case we proposed a single term for the President and Governors with several transitional options during the constitution amendment exercise in the 7th National Assembly.

“Unfortunately, it was misunderstood by various political and sectional interests for various reasons and the proposal did not succeed,” he said.

According to Ekweremadu, this will substantially reduce the political tensions and executive excesses that come with self-succession.

 

