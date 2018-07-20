Sokoto attack: Army begins special operation

Agency Reports

The Nigerian Army has launched a joint security operation to clear bandits terrorising Gandi and Tabanni villages in Rabbah Local Government area of Sokoto State.

A statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Sokoto signed by the spokesman of 1 Division, Nigeria Army Sokoto, Clement Abiade, a major, said the operation followed the July 9 attack by bandits in which scores of villagers were killed.

It said the operation, consisting of the Army, Air Force, Police, NSCDC and DSS, commenced on Thursday and would be extended to parts of Zamfara.

“The force is also expected to clear the LGA and the adjoining borders area of bandits and to a large extent, act as blocking force against fleeing bandits hibernating between borders of Zamfara and Sokoto states,” it said.

The statement quoted the Brigade Commander, Kennedy Udeagbala, a brigadier general, as telling the troops to ensure smooth inter service cooperation, be disciplined and exhibit high level of professionalism in the conduct of the operation.

It added that Mr Udeagbala assured of adequate provision of logistics and welfare to the operatives, and urged them to be focused so as to achieve total success within the shortest possible time.

The statement said that the operation also include ensuring that all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) currently camped in Gandi, return to their homes safely and a secured environment.

It urged residents of the area to support security agencies with relevant information to clear the area of bandits and other bad elements.

The event was witnessed by the Commander 119 FOB, Nigerian Air Force, Earnest Owai, group captain.

(NAN)

