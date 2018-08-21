I am under pressure to run for Senate in 2019 – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige says he was under pressure to represent Anambra Central in the Senate in 2019.

Ngige disclosed this on Monday in Idemili North local government area of Anambra State according to a report by the PUNCH.

Ngige was a Senator until his appointment as a minister in 2015.

“The people who are pressurising me are my constituents; the people of Anambra State and some prominent people from the South-East,” he stated

“We are all in agreement that we need to go and better the milieu of the ninth Senate. Many people feel that the present eighth Senate has been engulfed in a battle of supremacy with the executive and they feel that some of us who have tested the executive and legislature should go back. The Senate is not for kindergarteners.

“I am considering it, I am consulting and the result of my consultations will be made known in a fortnight.” he added

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 23 times, 23 visits today)