Share this post:









The People Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Anambra South Senatorial zone, Chris Uba has defeated his Elder brother Andy Uba of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in his polling unit.

According to the result announced by the polling officer, Chris Uba polled 115 votes, against Andy Uba who got just 4 votes.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 838 times, 506 visits today)