Sallah: FRSC deploys 700 personnel in Anambra

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Anambra Command, has deployed no fewer than 700 personnel have been deployed across the state to ensure free flow of traffic during the Eid El Fitri break.

Sunday Ajayi, Sector Commander of the FRSC in the state disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, the state capital on Friday.

Mr Ajayi said the personnel would include regular and special marshals as well as mobile court to enhance enforcement.

He said the special patrol which commenced on Friday, would end on August 26.

He said the command anticipated heavy traffic during the period and as such, personnel had been deployed to the various flashpoints across the six-unit commands of the state.

He warned that the FRSC would not tolerate traffic rascality from motorists as there would be full enforcement of rules.

“Not less than 700 personnel including special marshals have been deployed in the command to ensure free-flowing traffic, crash free and happy motoring during the break.

“As I am talking with you, there is Mobil Court session on the Onitsha-Owerri corridor and it will move from there to other places as the need arises.

“We expect maximum cooperation from motorists; our aim is to ensure that people celebrate and travel safely to their destinations during and after the holiday.”

Mr Ajayi said the emergency operations had also been put on alert and that response would reach incident scenes within 10 minutes.

On his part, Ben Osaka, Coordinator of Special Marshals in Anambra, said his men would support the efforts of the FRSC with full complement of no fewer than 400 members.

Mr Osaka said his members had given assurance that they would not go on holiday but partner FRSC throughout the period of the holiday.

“We have always been there and we will do again this time.

“Already, we have deployed our 400-member strength to the various places where we expect traffic issues; so we are on ground,” he said.

