Umahi donates N1.5 million to NYSC

Agency Reports

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Thursday fulfilled the pledge of N1.5 million he made to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state.

Mr Umahi fulfilled the pledge at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Afikpo, Ebonyi, during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘B’ corps members deployed to the state.

He also promised to fulfil all pledges made to the scheme.

Mr Umahi, represented by Charles Akpuenika, the Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, said his administration would continue partnering with the scheme to achieve its lofty ideals.

“The sum of NI million is to reward four distinguished corps members serving in various parts of the state for their outstanding performances and service to the state.

“Each of the corps member will receive N250, 000 each, while N500, 000 is for the preparation of the NYSC team for the forthcoming David Umahi Tertiary Institution (DUMTIGA) Games.

“This pronouncement is part of the fulfilment of my pledges to the NYSC and I promise to fulfil all the pledges made to the scheme,” he said.

The governor said 50 hectares of land had been allotted to the NYSC for various agricultural purposes as the scheme had shown great enthusiasm to be involved in his administration’s agricultural revolution.

“I commend the NYSC management on its efforts to improve the scheme’s operations over the years, to make corps members self-employed at the end of their service year.

“This is achieved through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme. I commend the NYSC’s partnerships with various bodies to empower the youth.

“These partnerships with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Heritage Bank have helped to develop the corpers’ capacities to become entrepreneurs through the Youth Innovative Entrepreneurship Development Programme (YIEDP),’’ he said.

He urged the corps members to be good ambassadors of their families and the state in their orientation programme and participate in activities that would develop their skills and enhance societal wellbeing.

Ann Ibe, the NYSC Coordinator in Ebonyi, said 2,200 prospective corps members were deployed to the state under the batch, consisting of 1, 211 males and 989 females.

“The corps members should be aware that Ebonyi has over the years, been blessed with dedicated and committed corps members who have brought honour and pride to it.

“I therefore, charge all of you to adapt adequately to the demands and expectations of the orientation camp to enrich your knowledge and expand your horizon,’’ she said.

She urged the corps members to take seriously the intensive training on SAED, including tutorials on Igbo language and security tips from seasoned professionals.

“We deeply appreciate Gov. David Umahi for his positive disposition to the scheme and we pledge to hold his administration in high esteem,’’ she said.

Isah Usman, a corps member from Kaduna, said that he would use his stay in Ebonyi to learn about its people and contribute to its overall development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the swearing-in was performed by Justice Benson Ogbu, representative of the State Chief Judge.

The corps members displayed several paramilitary drills and other side attractions at the ceremony.

(NAN)