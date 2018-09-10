We are paying NYSC Corp members in Ebonyi N10,000 each from September – Umahi

Agency Reports

The Ebonyi State Government says it will from September this year pay each member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state N10,000 allowance.

Governor David Umahi made the assertion on Sunday in Abakaliki while opening the maiden David Umahi Tertiary Institution Games (DUMTIGA) at the Pa Ngele Oruta Stadium, Abakaliki.

Mr Umahi said that the government was extending the gesture because the corps members had shown commitment to the cause of their fatherland.

He said that the massive turnout of corps members at the stadium for the competition showed that they were active participants in the state’s development and patriotic citizens.

“I want every sector of the state’s existence to emulate the corps members for its overall betterment.

“In appreciation of the corps members commitment, I will donate N6 million to them for their transportation in addition to the N10, 000 allowance that each will receive from the end of September,” Mr Umahi said.

The governor also gave N3 million transportation donation to other teams at the competition with particular reference to the Ebonyi State University team who are playing in the male football event’s opening match with the NYSC team.

“The organisers of the competition will receive N1 million as the government has released funds to ensure that the sports competitions are uninterruptedly organised in the state till December,” he said.

He also directed the Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Charlse Akpuenika, to ensure the formation of two state football teams before the end of 2018.

“The teams will start competing in national football competitions from January 2019 and they will be in the male and the female categories.

“They may take off at once but anyone that takes off will never be withdrawn,” he said.

“I want to assure Ebonyi people that the unity of the state will be further strengthened by the formation of these teams,” he said.

The commissioner commended the governor for ensuring the rapid transformation of sports since the inception of his administration.

“The governor’s giant strides in sports include the renovation of the Pa Ngele Oruta Stadium to attain international standard and the promotion of grassroots sports among others.

“The results are coming in torrents as exemplified by the bronze medal feat in Taekwondo achieved by an Ebonyi indigene, Miss Chidimnna Nwankwo at the last African Youth Games in Algiers, Algeria,” he said.

He said that 10 institutions were participating in the competition and assured the people that all forms of malpractices would be checked to ensure a credible and hitch-free event.

“The institutions will compete in nine sports, including football (male and female), volleyball (male and female), table tennis, taekwondo, athletics, scrabble, chess and badminton.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that several performances were held at the event as the governor performed the official kick-off ceremony.

(NAN)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)