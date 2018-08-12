Man steals tricycle in Enugu, arrested in Abia – Police

Agency Reports

The police in Enugu State have arrested a man who allegedly drugs and steals tricycles, popularly known as Keke Napep, from operators in Enugu.

The command’s spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu, said this in a statement in Enugu on Sunday.

Mr Amaraizu said that the suspect, Sunday Nnachi, was arrested in Abia by police operatives of the Central Police Station through intelligence information.

“The command recently nabbed one Sunday Nnachi at Osisioma in Abia with a Keke Napep allegedly stolen from the owner in Enugu State whom he offered a juice drink as a passenger.

“It was gathered that the driver of the Keke Napep had picked Nnachi as a passenger on July 25 from Gariki to Coal Camp within Enugu metropolis from where he offered him ‘drugged’ juice drink.

“And after drinking the drugged juice, he became unconscious and later slept off, thereby paving way for the suspect to escape with the said Keke Napep.

“But through intelligence information, he was nabbed at Osisioma in Abia by police operatives,’’ he said.

The spokesman also said that the suspect had been helping police operatives in their investigation.

(NAN)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)