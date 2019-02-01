Parents react as Enugu shuts schools for Atiku rally

Share this post:









Agency Report

Public primary and secondary schools in Enugu were abruptly shut on Friday following the campaign rally of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that students of various public secondary schools were seen going home as early as 10 am.

A student from Day Secondary School, Independence Layout who spoke to NAN anonymously said their teachers told them to go home because of the visit of Mr Abubakar.

It was the same situation in other public schools, including O’connor Primary School, Queen’s School, Urban Girls Secondary School and Government Training College in Enugu town.

The student, however, said they were not mandated to attend the campaign rally holding in Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Meanwhile, some parents in the state have expressed mixed feelings on the decision to send students home over a political campaign rally.

Francis Ogbu said it was wrong to have suspended academic activities due to an individual’s political aspiration.

Mr Ogbu said underaged students needed not to be dragged into politics.

Uzoamaka Onukwuburi wondered what may have informed the closure of public schools before the usual time.

Mrs Onukwuburi said that she could not understand why politics had degenerated to the level of suspending academic activities due to a campaign rally.

Another parent, Chinwe Eke, commended the decision adding that it was for the safety of the children in case of an outbreak of violence during the rally.

Mrs Eke, however, said that government should have announced the directive early so that the children would stay at home rather than moving up and down.

When contacted for reaction, the state Commissioner for Education,Uche Eze, declined comments.

Meanwhile, major roads leading to Nnamdi Azikiwe venue for the rally were cordoned off while traffic was diverted to alternative routes in the coal city.

Business activities in the stadium were shut to allow free movement.

(NAN)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)