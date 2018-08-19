Planned takeover of Enugu state government house, police dares Biafrans agitators

Enugu State police command has warned the Biafra Zionists Federation against its planned takeover of Enugu State government house tomorrow, noting that they will resist any attempt that will disrupt the peace and cause panic in Enugu Metropolis and its environs.

The President of the Biafra Zionists Federation, Barr. Benjamin Onwuka had come out publicly to declare that the group will take over Enugu State government house to relaunch the defunct republic.

“As far as the Zionists are concerned, there will be no compromise on Biafra. It has been established, we are not fighting for a new country, we are fighting for the restoration of the Republic of Biafra. The ordinary man in the street, go and ask him about Biafra.

“These IPOB telling you now about restructuring, what happens to those killed in the quest for Biafra under their umbrella? You abandon them, forget them, go and take money and then you say everything is okay. It is not possible. Republic of Biafra is non-negotiable, that is what Biafrans want and that is what the Zionists will give them” he told newsmen in Enugu on August 6.

But in a statement signed by Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Ebere Amaraizu, the police noted that they will not sit and fold their arms and watch any group of person and persons under any guise disrupt the existing peace in the state as well as cause panic in the State.

They advised parents, guardians, as well as other members of the public, to be law abiding and not allow themselves, child and wards to be used, as anyone caught will be made to face the full weight of the law in line with the relevant specifications of the law.

The Statement reads.

“The Enugu State command of the Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform members of the public that its attention has been drawn to the alleged planned disruption of peace and causing panic in Enugu metropolis and its environs on Monday 20/8/18 by a group acting under the aegis of Biafran Zionists Federation led by one Benjamin Onwuka.

“To this end, the State Police Command warns in strong terms that the command working in partnership with other sister security agencies in the state and relevant stakeholders will not sit and fold its arms and watch any group of person and persons under any guise disrupt the existing peace in the state as well as cause panic.

“Hence parents and guardians, as well as other members of the public are advised to be law abiding and not to allow themselves, child and wards to be used, as anyone caught will be made to face the full weight of the law in line with the relevant specifications of the law.

“The command warns members of the public to be law abiding and go about their normal lawful businesses without fear of any molestation as the command operatives with other security agencies have worked out modalities aimed at checkmating this.

“Members of the public are further advised to get in touch with the command and pass relevant information about security of their environment with the following distress call numbers and social media platforms- 08032003702,08075390883,0806671202 and 08098880172, as well as twitter page of @PoliceNG_Enugu and Facebook page of nigeriapoliceforceenugustatecommand.”

