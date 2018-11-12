Alleged Economic sabotage, Presidency arrest Imo APC guber candidate, Hope Uzodinma

The Special Presidential Investigation Panel For Recovery of Public Property on Sunday arrested the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

According to the chairman of the Panel, Okoi Obono-Obla, Senator Uzodinma was arrested due to his company’s failure to execute contract of $12 million for the dredging of Calabar channel awarded by Nigerian Port Authority, NPA.

“This evening, at about 8.20pm, operatives of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel For Recovery of Public Property at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport arrested the APC governorship candidate in Imo State, Hope Uzodinma,” he noted

“He was disembarking from an Air Peace P47324 flight from Lagos.

“The panel is investigating economic sabotage against Senator Uzodinma arising out of the failure of his company to execute a contract of $12m for the dredging of Calabar channel awarded by the NPA,” Obono-Obla, said in a brief statement,” he added

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 41 times, 41 visits today)