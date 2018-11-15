APC crisis: We will soon declare Hope Uzodinma wanted – Presidency
The Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property has threatened to declare the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma wanted.
In a chat with Vanguard, the Chairman of the Panel, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla noted that the move became necessary following Senator Uzodinma evasion of the panel to answer questions over alleged fraud.
“Well, that man still didn’t honour his own words and he’s still evading arrest. We learned he has run away to Imo State but I can assure you that we will arrest him,” he told the Vanguard
“We are going to court to get a warrant of arrest so that any police officer or law enforcement officer can pick him wherever and whichever part of the country he is found
“Well, I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag but we will do that very soon,” he added
i cant wait to see how this fight between Buhari and Tinubu will end. Okorocha is just somewhere smiling. Rest In Peace, APC in Imo State
Thank you Baba, no hiding place for any corrupt person.