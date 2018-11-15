Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> South East >> Imo >> APC crisis: We will soon declare Hope Uzodinma wanted – Presidency

APC crisis: We will soon declare Hope Uzodinma wanted – Presidency

27 mins ago
hope uzodinma

The Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property has threatened to declare the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma wanted.

In a chat with Vanguard, the Chairman of the Panel, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla noted that the move became necessary following Senator Uzodinma evasion of the panel to answer questions over alleged fraud.

“Well, that man still didn’t honour his own words and he’s still evading arrest. We learned he has run away to Imo State but I can assure you that we will arrest him,” he told the Vanguard

“We are going to court to get a warrant of arrest so that any police officer or law enforcement officer can pick him wherever and whichever part of the country he is found

“Well, I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag but we will do that very soon,” he added

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 24 times, 24 visits today)

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Sai BabaIdow Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Idow
Guest
Idow

i cant wait to see how this fight between Buhari and Tinubu will end. Okorocha is just somewhere smiling. Rest In Peace, APC in Imo State

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
17 minutes ago
Sai Baba
Guest
Sai Baba

Thank you Baba, no hiding place for any corrupt person.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 minutes ago

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh