I will recover my stolen mandate soon, Okorocha’s Son In-law boast

The son-in-law of governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Uche Nwosu says he would do everything possible to reclaimed his mandate from the APC Governorship candidate in Imo State, Hope Uzodinma very soon.

Nwosu disclosed this in a chat with New Telegraph on Monday.

Dismissing rumours of dumping APC for PDP, Nwosu maintained that he was still a member of the APC and was working to reclaim his stolen mandate.

“Plans of my defection to PDP is a big lie. l can’t be part of a party from inception and abandon it for people that came and joined” he told New Telegraph

“l have no reason to dump APC as l am convinced that l will regain my mandate and contest the Imo State governorship election in the state.” he added

