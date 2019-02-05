Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> South East >> Imo >> Oshiomhole is afraid of me – Okorocha

Oshiomhole is afraid of me – Okorocha

3 hours ago
Share this post:

Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha
on Monday says the National chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was afraid of him.

Okorocha disclosed this while speaking at the flagg-off of his campaign at the Orlu Township Stadium.

According to him, Oshiomhole has recruited people to fight him because he was afraid of him politically.

Okorocha, who is the Imo West APC senatorial candidate maintained that he regretted supporting Oshiomhole to emerge as the National chairman of APC.

“My finishing governor is not a full-stop. It is a comma because after every comma, a sentence will follow” he noted

“Those who are afraid of me politically have ganged up to fight me, including the person I supported to become the national chairman.

“That is why they brought Hope Uzodinma. He is not running for any election, but was only recruited to fight me in my Orlu zone.

“I am also running for the Senate election to attract a lot of things for Orlu people. You have seen what I have done as a governor. When I go to the Senate, there will be a massive difference.

“Nzeribe, Izunaso and Uzodinma had wasted the position for years, as there is no project they can boast of in Orlu zone. They were only interested in their pockets,” he added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh