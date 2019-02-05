Oshiomhole is afraid of me – Okorocha

Share this post:









Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha

on Monday says the National chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was afraid of him.

Okorocha disclosed this while speaking at the flagg-off of his campaign at the Orlu Township Stadium.

According to him, Oshiomhole has recruited people to fight him because he was afraid of him politically.

Okorocha, who is the Imo West APC senatorial candidate maintained that he regretted supporting Oshiomhole to emerge as the National chairman of APC.

“My finishing governor is not a full-stop. It is a comma because after every comma, a sentence will follow” he noted

“Those who are afraid of me politically have ganged up to fight me, including the person I supported to become the national chairman.

“That is why they brought Hope Uzodinma. He is not running for any election, but was only recruited to fight me in my Orlu zone.

“I am also running for the Senate election to attract a lot of things for Orlu people. You have seen what I have done as a governor. When I go to the Senate, there will be a massive difference.

“Nzeribe, Izunaso and Uzodinma had wasted the position for years, as there is no project they can boast of in Orlu zone. They were only interested in their pockets,” he added.

