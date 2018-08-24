Court frees 114 women demanding IPOB leader Kanu’s whereabouts

Agency Reports

A high court sitting in Owerri on Friday granted the unconditional release of 114 women alleged to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group.

The women who were remanded on the orders of a magistrate’s court in Owerri were arrested on Friday August 17 by the police for demanding to know the whereabouts of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu. They were also held for unlawful assembly.

NAN reports that the bail application filed by the lead counsel to the women, Ejiofor Uche was not opposed by the police..

Theaddus Oke, prosecuting for the police, told NAN correspondent that the case had been referred to the state Ministry of Justice for advice.

He said that the police had no say in whatever decision that was taken by the court.

NAN recalls that the arrests sparked off widespread condemnation by residents of the state and sympathisers of IPOB

