Igbos do not value their own, they are good at pulling down people – Okorocha

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has described the Igbos as those who are good at pulling down people, especially their own.

The governor disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Owerri, the Imo State capital during the weekend.

Speaking specifically about the possibility of having someone from Igbo land as Nigeria president, Okorocha noted that any Igbo person hoping to contest for president should not rely on the Igbos for support.

According to him, the Igbos would rather support a stranger than support one of their own. He noted that the pull-down syndrome was very high in Igboland and was an ancestral problem.

“The Igbo do not know how to honour their own. They rather like to run down any of their rising leaders. The pull-him-down syndrome is high in Igbo land. And it is very unfortunate.” he noted.

“Anytime I come out to run for the presidency of this country, I will not suffer pull-him-down from the North or from the South West or South-South, it is only in Igbo land that I will suffer it.

“And they engage in this pull-him-down practice without knowing the overall implications on the Igbos.

“So, it will be out of place for an Igbo aspirant at any given period to think that the Igbo will make him president because Igbos do not value their own. They don’t value what they have.

“But value outsiders. It is in their character. It is in their nature.

“Read the newspapers and go to the social media, all the insults and attacks you get are all from the Igbo. They go to any length to run you down without caring about your good intentions and all the efforts being made to see that things work out fine for the people of the area.

“It is a problem. It didn’t start today. Go down the memory lane, you would discover that the pull-him-down syndrome in Igboland didn’t start today.” he added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 41 times, 41 visits today)