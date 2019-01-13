South-South Governors To Converge Today Over Chief Justice Onnoghen Planned Arraignment

Share this post:









The Six governors of the South-South region will hold an emergency meeting today January 13th to discuss the planned arraignment of Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen. In a statement released by the Bayelsa state governor Seriake Dickson, the governors say they felt duty-bound to prevent this development which could escalate into a crisis with far reaching consequences.

“It is a grave and dangerous escalation, coming a few weeks to the general elections,” the statement read

According to the statement, the meeting will hold in Abuja and have in attendance Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo. While the other governors belong to PDP, only Governor Obaseki belongs to the APC.

Justice Onnoghen who hails from Cross River, has been accused of improper declaration of assets and is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.

