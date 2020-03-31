2019 Appraisal: Akwa Ibom Emerges the cleanest State in Nigeria

Share this post:









…as Borno, Osun, Kogi, Adamawa top list of dirtiest State.

By Emma Akpabio

One year after winning the award for the first time since Creation in 1987, Akwa Ibom under Governor Udom Emmanuel has again been adjudged the cleanest State in Nigeria for the year 2019.

The oil rich state in South South was declared the cleanest in Nigeria, followed by Federal Capital Territory, Ebonyi, Lagos and Cross River as the five cleanest States in the Country.

The revelations were contained in a Statement released on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Abuja by Clean-up Nigeria (CUN), an international non-Governmental organisation and the nation’s foremost environmental group. CUN has as it’s core mandate to mount constructive campaigns through individuals and group practical actions to better and sustain the quality of the Nigeria Environment through constructive and cotton-edge campaign strategy.

On the other hand, Borno, Osun, Kogi, Adamawa and Taraba have been named as the five dirtiest States in Nigeria.

Conversely, Akwa Ibom State came first with 66 percent, Federal capital Territory, Second with 55 percent, Ebonyi State came third with 44 percent, While Cross River State came 5th with 41 Percent. Similarly, Abuja NOT FCT, emerged the Cleanest City in Nigeria beating Uyo the Capital city of Akwa Ibom State by only 2% (68% against 66%),

According to the details of the report, a study was carried out between January 2019 and December 2019 by a 15 man CUN international Technical Working group company with one representative each from their project- partner from USA, Canada and Australia.

The Technical parameter or performance evaluation indicators applied in the study were; Streets/roads cleanliness, Vegetation/drain Control, Waste Management, public opinion pool/Social media as well as knowledge attitude and practice (KAP) of Hygiene.

Reacting to this development, the Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and waste Management Agency (AKSEPWMA) – Obong Prince Ikim while dedicating the award to God almighty, congratulated the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel for wining the award, “back to back”. He also congratulated the citizens and residents of the state for their corporation with the State government policies.

The youngest Board Chairman who spoke with Journalists during the post sanitation exercise on Monday, March 30, 2020 disclosed his displeasure over the points that have been dropped in the 2019 rating.

“I was inaugurated as the Board Chairman on September 5, 2018. In that same year, we won the status of the cleanest state in Nigeria with 78 percent, beating Cross River, FCT and Rivers States who were our closest rivals. Yes, we have won again in 2019, but I am sad that we dropped from 78 to 66 Percent. That not withstanding, I commend all Stakeholders, my Board members, all my staff, especially my waste Evacuators for always working round the clock to ensure that our state is clean. Given that the reward for any good job is more work, I therefore call on all citizens and residents of the State to continuously cooperate with us to ensure that we maintain a cleaner and safer Akwa Ibom State” Ikim added.

The fifteen members of the CUN National Technical Study group for the 2019 States/Cities cleanliness performance rating in Nigeria were: Prof. Solomon Balogun, OON -​Chairman, Prince Ene Baba Owoh (Jr)​-​Secretary/Co-ordinator, Chief George Harrison ​-​Member​, Rev. Francis Okolo​​-​Member​​, Mr. Ansa Silva​​-​Member​, Engr. Dickson Osadolor ​-​Member​, Engr. Ahmed Abubakar​-​Member​, Prof. Idris Umar ​​-​Member​, Dr. Chris Okoyo​​Member​​, Olukemi Adeola ​​-​Member​, Kyeller James – CUW, Australia-​Member​​, Zev Daniel – Suez, France ​-​Member​, Leah Hannah – KAB, USA​-​Member​​, Aryeh Chayim – DSZ, Germany -​Member​​, Joechim Harrison – ICLEI, Canada- Member

Emma Akpabio writes from Uyo.

