2019: Don’t be used as agent of war, Etiebet urges students

Share this post:









By Ime Jacobs,Uyo

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Education monitoring – Mrs. Idongesit Etiebet, has urged the students of AKSU to uphold decorum and eschew violence during the forth coming general election.

She stated this on Wednesday November 5, during the reception of the installation Ceremony of the Fourth SUG President of The Akwa Ibom State University, Comrade Ndiana-Obong Benson, at Abak.

Mrs. Etiebiet who described the governor as a “Mould and harbinger of Peace” earmarked the students not to allow themselves be used as agent of war or destruction before, during and after the election.

She informed the students that it is their Civic responsibility to vote, but wisely and peacefully; and thus should emulate the governor’s peaceful precepts on their daily endeavors in life.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 7 times, 1 visits today)