2019 elections: Etiebet canvasses support for Gov Udom, PDP

…as AKSU SUG President gets an appointment as DIV Coordinator

By Emma Akpabio

Ahead of 2019 Elections, the different approaches adopted by the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, her supporters and agents in winning more souls from the grassroots, have dwindled the hopes of the All Progressive Congress – APC, and other opposition political parties in Akwa Ibom State beyond resuscitation.

Mrs Idongesit Etiebet, a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Education Monitoring, Tuesday, used the inauguration of youth wing coordinators of Divine Ibom Movement (DIV) in Oruk Anam Chapter, as a flag off of grass root mobilization for Gov Emmanuel and other PDP Candidates.

Etiebet while commending the grassroot soldiers for accepting the task of preaching the gospel of Gov Emmanuel and PDP, charged them to ensure that the 106,000 votes of Oruk Anam is returned in block for the PDP, come 2019. The Progenitor of DIV promised to always give all the supports necessary for the actualisation of all set goals.

Reacting, the Oruk Anam Chapter Coordinator of the leading socio political group in Akwa Ibom State – Prince Ekong Amah, applauded Mrs Etiebet for the great work she is doing for the PDP across the 31 local government areas. Ekong promised never to relax, until Gov Emmanuel is reelected.

Later in the day, Prince Ekong appointed the Student Union Government President of Akwa Ibom state University – Cmrd. Edianaobong Benson as the coordinator of Students wing of DIV, Oruk Anam Chapter. Ekong admonished the Student Union Leader to win more souls for Gov Emmanuel and all other PDP Candidates.

In his response, Cmrd Benson who expressed shock over the unexpected appointment, seized the opportunity to applaud Mrs Etiebet on her good works. He promised to use his office to collapse all Students Political Structures within his jurisdiction for Governor Udom Emmanuel.

A grassroot mobiliser and strong APC supporter in the area – Mr Ukeme Umoren who earlier watched the scenario from a distance, got attracted to the high standard and maturity exhibited by members of the group. Umoren who described the APC as a party that is not on ground, denounced the APC, while promising to officially lead over 100 APC members in his unit in Ward 2 to the PDP on Friday 30th November, 2018.

Speaker after speaker, different Unit Coordinators expressed readiness to work for the reelection of all PDP candidates.

