2019: Etiebet vows to return Gov Emmanuel

...as Udo Kierian play host to Oruk Anam women leaders

By Emma Akpabio

Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Aide on Education monitoring – Mrs Idongesit Etiebet, has disclosed the determination of Oruk Anam Women to return their in-law (Gov Udom Emmanuel) for a second term in office.

Etiebet made the disclosure on Wednesday, during a strategic meeting of Oruk Anam women leaders, held at the instance of the House of Assembly Leader and member representing Oruk Anam State constituency – Rt Hon Udo Kierian Akpan.

Etiebet who used the excellent performance of the Governor as a yardstick to be considered for reelection, also noted that the Governor’s wife deserves a second term in office, base on the lives she has touched, among many other reasons. Etiebet exploded that if previous first ladies served two terms, then a “daughter of the soil”, also deserves a second term.

Hear her : “If two non indigenes: First, a non African; second, an Igbo woman, had occupied the throne of a first lady for eight years each, then our daughter (Deaconess Martha Udom Emmanuel) from Akwa Ibom and Oruk Anam in particular, must also occupy same throne for eight years.” Etiebet exploded

The grass root mobilizer and progenitor of Divine Ibom Movement (a leading socio political group in the state) also charged the women Leaders and coordinators of Oruk Anam LGA, to shun hatred, misdemeanors and internal marginalisation and focus on grassroot mobilization for Gov Emmanuel and all PDP Candidates.

Speaking further, Mrs Etiebet who applauded the cooperation and commitment of Oruk Anam women to PDP, vowed to deliver the Governor and other PDP candidates beyond expectation.

Earlier, the Convener of the meeting – Rt Hon Udo Kierian appreciated the women leaders and commanders for their resilient, solidarity and regular quick response to the activities and programs of the PDP.

The political kingpin of Oruk Anam who also disclosed that Oruk Anam has about 106,000 votes, admonished the women to target at least 84% percent of the total votes in the area.

The House leader while thanking the women for the confidence reposed in him, promised them and the entire Oruk Anam never to disappoint them in the Seventh assembly.

He asked every woman to return to their various units and ensure that the gospel of PDP is preached in all nooks and crannies.

Others who spoke at the meeting were, Oruk Anam first lady – Obonganwan Ini Ubong Idiong, Wife of the House Leader – Lady Ime Kierian Akpan, PDP Candidate for Ukanafun/ Oruk Anam federal Constituency – Mr Unyime idem, Wife of Vice Chairman – Mrs Fonyene Udofa, PDP Chapter Women Leader – Hon (Mrs) Grace Ikpong, PDP Chapter Chairman – Hon Jacob King.

The meeting was attended by all Chapter Women Leaders, Ward women leaders, Unit women leaders and heads of different women groups, amongst other political stakeholders of the area.

