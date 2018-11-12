2019 election: Gov Udom Emmanuel is unstoppable – DIV

By Emma Akpabio, Uyo

As different political parties, groups and organizations await the official commencement of Campaign for the 2019 general elections, many socio political groups within and outside Akwa Ibom State, have continuously intensified plans and strategies on how to mobilise more support for the reelection of Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel.

Earlier today, all the local government area Coordinators of Divine Ibom Movement (DIV), a leading socio political group in Akwa Ibom State, gathered in Uyo, the State Capital, to conclude plans and strategies on how to continuously mobilise support from the grassroot for the reelection of Governor Emmanuel.

Presiding over the meeting, the progenitor of the group -Mrs Idongesit Etiebet, while welcoming the Local Government Coordinators to the meeting, appreciated them for their sacrifices and commitment in the great task of sensitising the grass rooters on the achievements and developmental strides of Gov Emmanuel’s led administration.

Speaking further, the Governor’s Senior Aide on Education monitoring, lauded the grass root Coordinators for supporting equity, truth, justice and superlative performance. Applauding them for their effort in grass root mobilisation, Mrs Etiebet vowed to always accord them the necessary support that will enhance continuous delivery of their volunteered tasks in an effective manner.

Also speaking, the State Surveyor General – Suv Emem Isang, whose husband is a patron of the group, commended the Coordinators, for the excellent job done so far. Charging them not to relent, Mrs Isang declared her continuous support for group.

Judging from the superlative performance of Governor Emmanuel, Suv. Isang described Governor Emmanuel as a man that has delivered all his first term Campaign promises under the 5 points agenda. The state Chief Surveyor therefore, described the reelection of Governor Emmanuel as “unstoppable”.

Reacting, Mr Ekikere Okorie – Etim Ekpo Chapter, Mr Nkereuwem Etinan Cbapter, Hon. Ini Ekpo -Udunguko chapter, amongst other Chapter Coordinators who spoke respectively, appreciated Mrs Etiebet and other benefactors/benefactress of the group, for always responding promptly whenever and wherever needs arise.

Describing Gov Emmanuel as a peace ambassador, the Chapter Coordinators promised to double up their efforts in mobilising more people to Support Gov Emmanuel during the 2019 general elections.

