2019: I will beat Akpabio and Chris Ekpenyong – Owoidighe Okon

With less than seven days to the National Assembly elections in Nigeria, the Advanced Allied Party (AAP)Senatorial Candidate for Akwa Ibom North West(Ikot Ekpene) Senatorial District, Mr Owoidighe Okon has urged the duo of Chief Godswill Akpabio of the APC and Engr. Chris Ekpenyong of the PDP to step down for his candidacy as he will emerge the Next Senator of the area in the ninth Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Mr Okon who spoke on Radio Programmes, The Promise on Comfort FM and Community Views on Planet FM yesterday, Saturday 9th of February, 2019 maintained that he is the best candidate for the district and he alone can take the district to that desired height in the committee of senatorial districts.

The young and vibrant candidate lamented how Abak federal constituency has been cheated in the senatorial seat and the reason has moved him to correct the wrongs in the district.

In his words, “I will be a vibrant Senator that my people will be proud of me. I will empower the youths of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District and give them a meaningful life from what they are facing now”.He also lamented on the state of poverty in the land and assured the people of the area a change in leadership when he emerges as the Senator of the district.

Mr Owoidighe Okon who is a young entrepreneur has so far given employment and support to over six thousand young people giving them a better life. He further promised his people to continue in his legacy of turning boys to men and to create massive employment to youths of the district.

The AAP Senatorial Candidate has also promised to sponsor a bill to declare state of emergency on unemployment in Nigeria and to ensure an employment revolution in the area. He has also promised to represent his people differently away from the conventional representation style.

On how he will defeat the two major political parties, the Abak born entrepreneur cum politician maintained that he has the structures to win both APC and PDP in the district through his campaign initiative of All Community Mobilization (ACOM) meaning ROOF in the district were his party is vigorously campaigning in each of the houses in the area.

The Advanced Allied Party(AAP) has SPOON as her party logo for next weeks National Assembly and Presidential elections.

