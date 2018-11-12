Akpabio’s Failed Attempt To Control Afe Annang

Attempt by the immediate past Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Godswill Akpabio and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to have a firm grip of the supreme sociopolitical organization in Annang land, the Afe Annang has been resisted by elites of the area.

Latest move was recorded on Friday when Dr. Chris Akpan, a former Commissioner in the state, drew the wrath of Annang elders when he attempted to persuade the elders to support Chief Godswill Akpabio and his new party during a stakeholders meeting at Independence Hall, Abak, convened by the Itai Afe Annang, HRH, Akuku Pius Effiong Eside, to address some issues affecting Annang nation.

Dr. Chris Akpan, reportedly got the bashing of his life when he questioned the rationale behind the recent visit of AFE ANNANG to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel and the resolve of Annang people to queue behind the governor.

Responding to Dr Akpan’s untimely insinuation, the Prime Minister, Annang Nation Conscience, Engr. John Asikpo, stressed that Afe Annang was more than one individual and frowned at any attempt by an individual or group to control Annang nation. He maintained that Akwa Ibom State under Udom Emmanuel has witnessed peace and development hence the decision of well meaning Annang people to support the present administration beyond 2019.

Others reportedly took turns to carpet Dr Chris Akpan and the APC in the state as a selfishly-driven venture that does not mean well to the generality of Akwa Ibom State.

