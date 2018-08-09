Akwa Ibom State government denied renaming International Stadium

Press Release

The Akwa Ibom State Government has denied renaming the Godswill Akpabio International stadium in the wake of the change of political allegiance by the former Governor.

A statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Charles Udoh attributed the false report to the handiwork of some unscrupulous elements. According to the Commissioner, the report is not only false but mischievous with an intent of misleading the unsuspecting public and generating skewed sentiments.

Charles Udoh went further to state that the Udom Emmanuel led Government of Akwa Ibom State is laden with a high level of integrity and would not descend to such lowly heights of renaming the stadium.

He reiterated the State Government’s commitment to continue its single-minded pursuit of the avowed goal of people-oriented governance and sustainable development of Akwa Ibom State. He added that the Akwa Ibom Project is beyond any personal interest.

