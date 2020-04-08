Akwa Ibom State government to commence distribution of food items to Villages

Share this post:









Akwa Ibom State Government has concluded plans for provision of relief materials including rice, garri, flour and other essential food items to cushion the effects of the Quarantine and Restriction of Movement Regulations 2020.

A Disbursement committee set up by the Governor will soon announce the disbursement modalities directly to all villages in Akwa Ibom state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem in a media parley in Uyo said the mode of disbursements to villages will enable trickle down to give succour to all and sundry.

Dr Ekuwem announced that said the rice for distribution comes from the state Rice mill that was commissioned in December 2018, and expressed satisfaction that it is meeting the rice needs of the state at a time such as this period.

He also hinted that the state flour mill has produced enough tonnage to meet the demands of domestic bread and other confectionary needs within and outside state.

“The various garri processing factories set up in the state by the current administration, are complementing local production in cushioning the inflationary trends and the lull in domestic economic activities.”

The SSG who noted that no new case of the COVID 19 has been confirmed in the state, he also assured that the five confirmed persons have not shown any noticeable symptoms and are under close observation by a team of specialized medical experts.

He also announced that construction work has commenced on a 300 bed Isolation Centre in Ituk Mbang to complement existing Isolation facilities in Ikot Ekpene and Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo.

He explained that while Goverment was doing everything to ensure the situation is contained, everyone is obligated to observing the safety measures required to curb the spread of the virus.

“It’s imperative for residents and citizens to remain law abiding and fully observe the lock-down order as contained in the Quarantine and Restriction of Movement Regulations 2020.

“Residents and citizens are also enjoined to continue to observe all personal and respiratory hygiene guidelines earlier issued and adhere to the social distancing prescriptions”, he added.

Meanwhile our reporter who visited the flour mill in Onna, reported that the factory was producing at optimal capacity with staff operating at two shifts round the clock.

Trucks were seen in numbers, leaving the yard with full loads of flour.

The same scenario was witnessed at the Rice factory in Ini local government area, as some trucks were being filled with various sizes of rice for onward distribution in the state.

