Akwa Ibom State Government warns principals, head teachers on illegal fees

By Emma Akpabio

The Governor Udom Emmanuel’s led administration in Akwa Ibom State has insisted that primary and secondary Education remain free and compulsory in the State, with a strong warning to schools heads and Principals to desist from collecting unapproved fees and levies.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Education monitoring, Mrs. Idongesit Etiebet gave the reminder on Thursday, January 30, 2020, while carrying out a compliance monitoring exercise and spot-checks in selected Schools in the State.

At Presbyterian Senior Science School, Ididep – Ibiono Ibom Local government area, Etiebet who went round the classes before having a brief meeting with the Principal General of the School, Mrs. Inyang – Ibom, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the Teachers and the students. Frowning at classes not manned by Teachers, the Governor’s Aide who also reviewed the time book and other record books of the school, called on the principal general of the school who doubles as the State president of ANCOPSS to query teachers guilty of lateness and absenteeism. Sanctions were also recommended to Teachers who were in School, but not manning their classes as at when due.

Although, the Governor, during the last education submit with key stakeholders in the education sector in attendance had warned against illegal charges, Etiebet while Interacting with the Akwa Ibom State President of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary School (ANCOPSS), stressed that she has received series of complaints that students were still being charged levies.

“We had opened a phone line to get feedback from the public. So many parents and guardians have so far reported with evidence, that some schools still charge illegal fees, in spite of the executive order repeatedly made by the governor. At first, we didn’t believe some of them until we carried out independent investigations on this. We are compiling the list, all suspected Head teachers or principals found culpable of this act, will be sanctioned” Etiebet added.

Recall that the Education monitoring team of the Governor’s office has visited more than 100 schools in different LGAs since second term resumption. However, Government primary School and Community secondary Commercial School both in Ikot Andem in Itu LGA were amongst the schools visited alongside Presbyterian Senior Science School in Ibiono Ibom LGA on Thursday, January 20th.

