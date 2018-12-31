Nigeria Today

Akwa Ibom State is bigger than one uncommon Senator – Prince Akpabio

1 hour ago
Prince Ukpong Akpabio
The Commissioner for Commerce, Investment and Industry and a relative of Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, Prince Ukpong Akpabio has warned those banking on one man to deliver Akwa Ibom State to them to prepare for a heartbreak.

Prince Akpabio who was addressing a cross section of youths from the Senatorial district of Senator Godswill Akpabio maintained that Akwa Ibom State was bigger than one man.

He disclosed that no amount of blackmail, intimidation can drive him away from supporting the PDP to cruise to victory in 2019.

Prince advised youths from Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district to rise up and support the second term bid of Governor Udom Emmanuel and reteirated his loyalty to the PDP

“First of all, i want to state here that i, Prince Ukpong Akpabio is still in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. No amount of intimidation, no amount of threat, and no amount of blackmail can drive me away from Deacon Udom Emmanuel,” he noted

“Youths of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District have spoken. Gone are the days one man would sit in his room and determine what goes on in the state. You are the shortest cut to our destiny. Your Excellency, Senator Godswill Akpabio brought you to us and he handed over to us, and said that we must support you for 8 years.

“In 2023 it will be the turn of Uyo Senatorial district to produce a Governor. Because i know when it would rotate back to Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district in 2030, which would go to Abak Division, Uyo and Eket Senatorial district will support us” he added.

Ekpedeme
Guest
Ekpedeme

Godswill Akpabio is frustrated.
Even his family his divided.
We all know how he still so much from Akwa Ibom.
He will receive the shock of his life in 2019

1 hour ago
Anietie
Guest
Anietie

Thank you Prince for standing on the side of development, all those who are with the traitor are doing so because of their pocket.
We don’t like him.
We will disgrace him in 2019.
They are planning to write result in Essien Udim, we are ready for them

1 hour ago
Nsikak Pius
Guest
Nsikak Pius

We are with you.
No man can play God.
#OnlyGod.
God will disgrace him openly.

59 minutes ago
Idowu
Guest
Idowu

Akwa Ibomites say no to slavery.
Akpabio is the oppressor.
He can’t hide forever.
One day a government will come that will reclaim that his loot for the development of the state

57 minutes ago

