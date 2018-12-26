Akwa Ibom waste management board Employment: Successful Applicants receive remuneration

Share this post:









By Emma Akpabio

In line with the job creation policy of Governor Udom Emmanuel, over 400 youths have received their first remuneration from Akwa Ibom State environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency – AKSEPWMA.

The Chairman of the Agency – Hon Prince Akpan Ikim, disclosed this in his office on Monday, shortly after a close door meeting with other Board members of the State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency.

Addressing Journalists, Hon Ikim said “through the magnanimity of Governor Emmanuel, payment has commenced for all successful Applicants, especially those who applied to constitute the enforcement unit of this Board. According to the schedule of payment, 50 people are entitled to N50,000 each, 100 people are entitled to N30, 000 each while over 250 people are entitled to N20,000 each.” He added.

Speaking further, Ikim also disclosed that the payment shall be made monthly to the newly employed Staff. The immediate past Council Boss of Oruk Anam LGA, while appreciating Gov Emmanuel for keeping to his promise, advised the newly employed, to see their employment as an opportunity to render services to humanity.

Recall that on October 28, 2018, the Akwa Ibom State Government, through a release signed by AKSEPWMA Chairman -Hon Prince, had published 174 names of Applicants to constitute the enforcement team. Paying more than 400 people, is a clear reflection of the Government’s desire to reduce unemployment rate in the State.

On proper waste disposal, the performing Board Chairman stated that the state government has provided receptacles at strategic locations, hence, reminded all Akwa Ibom People and residents, to always bag and dispose thier waste; between 6pm and 6am at only Government approved dump sites. According to Ikim: “defaulters shall be made to face the full weight of Law”.

