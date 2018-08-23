APC blames PDP for sporadic shooting at Akpabio’s residence

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State has blamed the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the state for sponsoring the attack that took place in Ukana, the country home of the former Senate minority leader, Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday.

In a statement signed by the party chairman, Ini Okopido, APC maintained that the party will not tolerate an unwarranted attack on any of her members and party leaders.

The chairman advised politicians to play by the rules to forestall reprisals.

“The APC family will not tolerate such unwarranted attack on any of her members/leaders. The hoodlums, while shooting sporadically around the environment, robbed passers-by and a nearby petrol station” the statement reads

“Even though the incidence was promptly reported to the state Commissioner of Police by the retired Deputy Inspector-General, Udom Ekpoudom, who witnessed the attack and the CP responded by sending police reinforcement to the scene, such an action by unguided miscreants is unacceptable and condemnable.

“Politicians should play by the rules to forestall reprisals,”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 24 times, 24 visits today)