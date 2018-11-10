APC of violence, terror: plot to attack ITAI AFE ANNANG uncovered

By Samuel Idungafa

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State known for violence has hatched plans to unleash violence on the Itai Afe Annang, HRH Okuku Pius Effiong Eside and other elders of Annang nation for refusing to buy into the APC gambit, it’s been gathered.

The latest move, informed sources say was not unconnected with the Royal Father’s stance that the incumbent Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, be supported for a second term but because of his stellar performance and in accordance with the existing zoning arrangement in the state which allows each senatorial district to produce a governor for 8 years with Uyo and Ikot Ekpene senatorial districts completing their turns.

In furtherance of this decision, the Royal Father and other elders of like minds are planning a formal reception to endorse the candidature of the governor, a source said in confidence.

Meanwhile, some highly placed Annang sons who are sympathetic to the APC are uncomfortable with the move and had reportedly sent emissaries to the monarch to prevail on him to jettison the idea.

They are said to have offered him large amount of money, which also was turned down.

Those privy to the move say the party was surreptitiously planning to ensure that the ceremony was disrupted should the traditional institution go ahead with the plan.

According to our source, top APC members from Annang land believe that if the event was allowed to happen, it would further nail the APC coffin in the area at a time it is losing members to the ruling PDP on a daily basis.

It could be recalled that over 20,000 APC members from Essien Udim led by a former Council Chairman, Mr Martins Umana, last week defected to the PDP; an action that irked the APC chieftains who allegedly sponsored thugs to unleash mayhem at the venue of the event attended by the Akwa Ibom State Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo and other top government functionaries.

