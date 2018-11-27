Nigeria Today

BREAKING: 5 sacked lawmakers take over Akwa Ibom Assembly

Ituen, Udofia manhandle Speaker Luke’s press secretary, Kufre Okon, seizes phone

By Itoro Bassey

In spite of the several police teams mounting roadblocks around the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly complex and environs preparatory to today’s sitting of lawmakers, the sacked five lawmakers: Idongesit Ituen, Nse Ntuen, Gabriel Tobi, Victor Udofia and Otobong Ndem have taken over the assembly chamber.

Led by Mr Idongesit Ituen and Victor Udofia, the five lawmakers moved into the assembly complex moments ago with heavily armed mobile policemen and suspected thugs who sent away Assembly staff, collecting some of their phone gadgets, including that of the press secretary to the Speaker, Mr Kufre Okon.

The lawmakers, who are said to have vowed to ensure that Speaker Onofiok Luke and others would not see peace after their seats were declared vacant, last week, are currently sitting at the chambers now…

More details to follow…

