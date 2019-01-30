Clan head of Nsima Ekere’s running mate, rejects APC, endorses Governor Emmanuel

Share this post:









By Emma Akpabio, Ekparakwa

The clan head of Ekparakwa, (the home of the AKS APC gubernatorial running mate) and Presiding member of Oruk Anam Traditional Rulers Council – HRH Obong Johnny Mme Etuk, has applauded Governor Udom Emmanuel for his achievements in Oruk Anam LGA.

Obong Etuk gave the appraisal on Tuesday January 29, 2019, while playing host to the PDP Candidates of Ukanafun/Oruk Anam federal Constituency – Mr Unyime Idem and Oruk Anam State constituency – Rt Hon Udo Kierian Akpan who paid him a courtesy visit in his Palace before proceeding for campaigns at St Paul’s Primary, Ekparakwa.

In his remarks, HRH Obong Etuk Said: “we had already taken a decision at Oruk Anam Traditional Rulers Council which I am the Presiding member, to bless our son -inlaw (Gov Udom Emmanuel) for a second term in office. Who am I to now speak otherwise? There is peace in Akwa Ibom State, for the peace and equity, Uyo Senatorial District went for 8years through Obong Attah, we in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district had 8years through Senator Akpabio, Gov Emmanuel must also go for 8years to complete the turn of Eket Senatorial district for peace to be sustained”.

Etuk who had members of Ekparakwa Traditional rulers Council in his palace, thanked the PDP Candidates for stopping by to honour the Traditional Elders and prayed for their Success in the forth coming general elections.

Obong Etuk called on the the general public to be law abiding before, during and after the elections. He admonished the youths of Ekparakwa, to shun violence and equip themselves so as to be relevant in the massive industrial revolution of Gov Emmanuel’s led administration.

In their remarks, the PDP Candidates – Mr Unyime Idem and Rt Hon Udo Kierian who led the delegation, appreciated the Clan head for his uncommon hospitality.

The State House/ National Assembly Hopeful assured the Chiefs of effective representation. They vowed to join hands with the PDP Presidential Candidate -Alhaji Abubakar, incoming Senator for Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district – Engr Chris Ekpenyong to bring more dividends to Ukanafun and Oruk Anam.

A former APC Chieftain and one time Works Commissioner – Dr Udoma Bob Ekarika who hails from the area “Amadu Atai has been a state chairman of the APC for 8 years and yet ‘his’ NDDC and Nsima Ekere never considered even grading of the road leading to his(Atai) Country home at Ediene Atai, but today they (APC) wants him as the deputy governorship candidate to deceive Ekparakwa. No, it won’t work! We have warned him severally not to accept the deputy governorship position to the detriment of Oruk Anam who has been blessed already with governor’s wife, which is far better and sure than a supposed deputy governor. Our votes is for the PDP and after the elections, we will call our brother into the house and advise him to join the moving train.”

Also Speaking during the campaign, an APC Chieftain and former campaign director general of Obong Umanah, during the 2015 APC gubernatorial election, Obong Sunny Udom said “Come March 3rd 2019, when we are sure the result of the election will be out, it is Rt. Hon. Udo Kierian Akpan Mr Unyime Idem and Gov. Udom Emmanuel that will win. Ekparakwa will vote for the people we know and they are in the PDP. Our governor will continue constructing roads in Oruk Anam, including the one leading to the village of the APC deputy governorship candidate. Oruk Anam cannot betray her daughter. Oruk Anam is PDP. We will vote PDP candidates from federal down.”

The event was witnessed by top political Elites, Women, youths, Students and electorates from the area. The women chanted songs of solidarity for the PDP.

