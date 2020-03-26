Covid 19: Akwa Ibom shutdown borders to non essential traffic

Share this post:









The Akwa Ibom State Government has shutdown its borders to non essential traffic in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

This was contained in a statement signed by the secretary to the state government, Emmanuel Ekuwem.

According to the press statement, the state government has also announced a one-week stay at home order which will be duely enforced.

Recalled that the state government has already ban the gathering of more than 10 people without any proper coronavirus preventive measures.

The Statement reads:

“Following a critical analysis of the situation relating to COVID-19 situation, I have been directed by HE the Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel to make the following announcements;

“1. Salaries of state government workers for the month of March will be paid today, Thursday, March 26, 2020.

“2. Workers are advised to prepare to stop going to work and stay at home for one (1 ) week with effect from Monday 30 March, 2020. The stay-at-home order will be strongly enforced.

“3. All borders and roads leading in and out of the state are closed with immediate effect; except for the transportation of food items.

“4. Ibom Air will suspend all flight operations from Sunday, 29 March, 2020.

“”5. Markets are to remain open for sale of foodstuff and essential items only.

“6. All Churches are strongly requested to fast and pray for God’s mercies on Sunday 29 March, 2020.

“7. Residents and citizens are strongly advised to apply all the preventive measures earlier announced.

“While the one week stay-at-home order subsists, the Akwa Ibom State Government will continue to monitor and provide regular updates on any development in the COVID-19 situation in our state

“Although there is no confirmed COVID-19 case in Akwa Ibom State, we abide by the ancient adage that ” prevention is better than cure”.

“The Governor, also enjoins all residents and citizens; including professional bodies, to desists from creating unnecessary panic within the state by propagating unverified news, whipping up selfish and myopic sentiments and fanning the embers of discord for pecuniary / or political gains.

“God bless, guard and keep Akwa Ibom State.

Amen!”

Signed:

Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem

Secretary to State Government

March 26, 2020

