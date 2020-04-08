Covid-19 Pandemic: Akwa Ibom PDP State Chairman donates Food Items to Vilages

Share this post:









…Re-echoes message on Preventive measures.

In a bid to provide succour to Etinan indigenes in this period of ravaging COVID-19 Pandemic, the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Paul Ekpo has donated bags of staple food items to be distributed the people.

The State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party while making the donation called on the people not to allow themselves to be overtaken by fear but should rather through faith, strive to adhere to the stipulated safety and hygiene measures recommended by healthcare professionals as preventive measures against the Corona Virus.

“As a people, we have to ensure that we follow the safety and hygienic measures religiously while hoping and praying to God that this Pandemic pass away swiftly. Together as a people, we shall live through this period and we trust God that no Akwa Ibom person will be killed by the virus” Obong Paul Ekpo said.

It would be recalled that the State Chairman of the PDP had in partnership with the Ini Ememobong Foundation donated hand Sanitisers to chapters and wards of PDP in the state.

