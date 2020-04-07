Covid-19: Udom Supports Akwa Ibom State Government palliative meaures

Share this post:









…donates food items to less privileged and widows in Ukanafun

By Emma Akpabio

In support of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s palliative measures on Corona Virus, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Multilateral and Donor Agencies, Mr Ndiana-Abasi Udom has donated about 220 bags of rice, cash, instant noodles and other food items to the less privileged and indigent widows in Ukanafun local Government area of Akwa Ibom State.

According to the Governor’s Aide, the food items were relief materials to the needy in this period of compulsory lockdown which is one of the Government’s strategies to prevent spread of the virus.

Addressing the women leaders selected to further distribute the items across the Local government area, Nana Udom emphasized on distributing the materials equitably, irrespective of political party affiliation.

“Women are general adjudged to be good managers, that is why I decided to use the 11 ward women leaders to ensure that the items get down to the most vulnerable in the society. Please note that politicians are completely exempted from these items. I will be so happy and fulfilled to know that these items, no matter how small in quantity, are given to the widows, less privilege, handicaps and those in the interior parts of Ukanafun. From the 220bags, each ward is expected to have 20bags of rice and 8 cartons of instant noodles. Please ensure that these items are properly distributed from house-to-house”. Nana added.

On his part, the former Council Boss of Ukanafun, Prince Nsikanabasi Umoekpo who donated one hundred and ten thousand (N110,000) as transport fare to the house-to-house distributors applauded Mr Udom for the gesture which he described as commendable and timely. Umoekpo urged the rural dwellers to always wash their hands, maintain social distance, and always stay at home as preventive measures against the virus.

