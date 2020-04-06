COVID-19: Unilag Alumni Donates Relief Materials To Ibom Specialist Hospital

Share this post:









By Umoobong Kingsley

The University of Lagos (Unilag) Alumni Association, Akwa Ibom branch, on Sunday, presented relief materials to the Ibom Specialist Hospital, to support in fighting against Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic disease.

Delivering the items on behalf of the President of the Association, Senator Effiong Bob, Secretary of the Association, Mr Ekanabasi Ubong, commended the state Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, for his efforts in fighting the virus with the belief to win the battle.

He said Governor Emmanuel’s efforts aim toward winning by faith and not by fear as well as safeguard the lives of indigenes of state in surviving the lock down.

Mr Ekanabasi urged well meaning Nigerians to join the fight against the pandemic virus diseases as it is a duty for all and not only the government.

He noted that the visit which was the first phase of intervention, would be extended to other developmental centres to help them survive the lockdown.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, Commissioner for Health, Dr Dominic Ukpong, thanked members of the association for their contribution in the fight against the dreaded virus.

He expressed gratitude particularly for the provision of the veronica buckets which said will serve as a source of easy running water to those who complain of lack of running water in hospitals, homes, shops and markets.

Dr Ukpong called on other well meaning members of the community particularly in Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria by extension, to also donate towards the prevention, control and eradication of this virus from the state.

Items delivered include veronica buckets, hand sanitizers with dispensers, bottles detol, liquid soaps, bleach, mops with buckets, face masks, gloves, and tissue papers.

In the entourage were an Ex-officio of Unilag Alumni Association, Mrs Arit Ibanga, and Assistant Secretary, Mr Otobong Matthew.

