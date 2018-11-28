Photo news: Eket youths threatens to shutdown Exxon Mobil if the once peaceful Akwa Ibom is not allowed to exist

Share this post:









Some youths from Eket Senatorial district in Akwa Ibom State in a peaceful protest against the siege in Akwa Ibom house of Assembly by Police block the entrance of Exxon Mobil facilities with coffin and threatened to shutdown of oil production if the once peaceful Akwa Ibom was not allowed to exist.

View Photos:

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 23 times, 23 visits today)