Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> South South >> Akwa Ibom >> Eket >> Photo news: Eket youths threatens to shutdown Exxon Mobil if the once peaceful Akwa Ibom is not allowed to exist

Photo news: Eket youths threatens to shutdown Exxon Mobil if the once peaceful Akwa Ibom is not allowed to exist

2 hours ago
Share this post:

Some youths from Eket Senatorial district in Akwa Ibom State in a peaceful protest against the siege in Akwa Ibom house of Assembly by Police block the entrance of Exxon Mobil facilities with coffin and threatened to shutdown of oil production if the once peaceful Akwa Ibom was not allowed to exist.

View Photos:

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 23 times, 23 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh