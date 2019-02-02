Essien Udim: Group comends PDP action on erring members, peaceful campaign

Share this post:









Reformation Agenda, a Socio-Political and Socio-Cultural Group that projects the interest of Essien Udim Local Government Area, has commended the action of the Essien Udim Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on six erring members of Essien Udim Legislative Council, saying it will serve as a deterrent to others.

Speaking with journalists through its Coordinator, Comrade Martins Inyangetoh, on Friday, the group said the party’s action was “In line with section 58 (1) and 59 (1)(G) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Constitution (as amended in 2017) and by the resolution of the Ward executive committee meeting held on the 30th of January, 2019.”

The expelled members are Hon. Innocent Raymond Udoutin (Leader – Ikpe Annang Ward),Hon. Ekaette Edet Akpakpan (Deputy Leader – Afaha Ward), Hon. Edemeka Udo Ekpe (Ukana West Ward 2), Hon. Eseme Augustine Akpan (Odoro Ikot Ward 2), Hon. Okokon Udo Uwak (Odoro Ikot Ward 1), and Hon. Uduak Bernard Afangideh (Ukana West Ward 1).

Expulsion letters signed by their respective Ward Chairmen, stated thus: “In line with section 58 (1) and 59 (1)(G) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Constitution (as amended in 2017) and by the resolution of the Ward executive committee meeting held on the 30th of January, 2019. You are hereby expelled from the party with effect from January 31, 2019. The reason for the expulsion is that you have continuously disobeyed or neglected to carry out the lawful directives of the party in addition to engaging yourself in anti-party activities.”

Meanwhile, the group has also commended the peaceful conduct of Ward tour embarked upon by the party’s candidates for Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly, Engr. Chris Ekpenyong, Atuekong Nsikak Ekong and Hon. Esse Umoh.

The Coordinator of the group, who was part of the campaign team, said “The campaign witnessed a very massive turnout which also indicates victory for PDP. The candidates are in to restore hope for the People and together they will restore Essien Udim. There will be empowerment for elders, women and youths.”

Comrade Inyangetoh lauded the political leader of the area, Chief Michael Afangideh, whom, according to him, nurtured the best out of the candidates, stressing that their emergence were “in tandem with the zoning processes.”

He further tasked the people of the area to “vote for PDP, vote for development and empowerments, vote for justice and equity.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 41 times, 41 visits today)