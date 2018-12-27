Extra: I didn’t defect to APC to play opposition politics – Senator Akpabio

Share this post:









Former Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Obot Akpabio says his defection to the All Progressive Congress (APC) was not to play opposition politics in Akwa Ibom State but to link up the State with the center.

Senator Akpabio disclosed this in a live interview on Comfort FM 95.1.

According to him, his defection was to give Akwa Ibom a new direction and link the State with the center.

He disclosed that the Ibom Air which has been in the news would fail as government run business usually fails.

Describing President Muhammadu Buhari as Mr Integrity, Akpabio noted that APC will win Akwa Ibom State in 2019.

“I didn’t defect to APC to play opposition politics. I’m in APC to give Akwa Ibom a new direction and link up the state with the center.” He noted

“Government has no business in business. It is the private sector that drives business. The duty of Government is provide the needed ambience for business.

“Let me sound a note of warning to those fronting Ibom Air. The battery factory failed because it was owned by government, there are so many industries owned by Government that have failed,” he added.

