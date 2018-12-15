Governor Emmanuel opens first rice mill in Akwa Ibom

Share this post:









By Oliver Ibuotenang, Uyo

A new rice milling factory built in Ini local government area of Akwa Ibom State has been commissioned by Governor Udom Emmanuel, with a promise that it will give birth to several other factories in the area.

Governor Emmanuel who was accompanied by his wife said Ibom Agricon Rice factory was part of his administration’s resolve to ensure that sooner than later, 80 percent of staple food consumed by Akwa Ibom people, are produced in the state.

The Governor maintained that it was the first rice mill in the state, promised to return to the federal constituency in a short while to commission a cocoa processing factory.

While promising to expand the factory to boost its productivity, he said the public private partnership project will give birth to the establishment of more industries in the area, thanking the youths and members of the community for the support and cooperation with the promoters of the scheme.

“Under the present economic realities in Nigeria, it is not an easy thing to put up an industry like this, and it is really the grace of God that has made us achieve this,” he said.

“ When you see some industries in certain places, it is because the owners of the land willingly donated their land without compensation and MOU to the investors to build such industries.”

He urged all youths and stakeholders in the state to continue maintaining the peace in their respective communities to enable more investments to thrive.

He said Ini, which had hitherto had no power supply got light restored in the first Phase of his electricity project in the area, and promised to complete the second phase of the power scheme in January next year.

Mr Aniekan Dominic Utuk, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Agricon Farms limited, said the factory at current capacity can produe two metric tons per hour and promised to ensure that quality and standards are maintained to meet the expectations of the people.

Earlier the member representing Ini in the House of Assembly and Chief Whip, Emmanuel Ekpenyong thanked the Governor for prioritizing his local government in the scheme of things and promised that his people will appreciate him with their votes during next year’s election.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the State Technical Committee on Agriculture and Food Sufficiency said the rice milling factory was a further boost to the industrial development of the Governor, and assured that henceforth all the rice used at the state government house will come from the factory.

Prof. Udoh said that the Family Rice is a premium long grain rice bagged in all-weather proof laminated bags, explaining further that the rice has passed through all the modern processes of rice processing devoid of dirt and contamination.

Highlight of the ceremony was the purchase of 20,000 bags of the product by Governor Emmanuel who acted as an off taker, for distribution to people during the yuletide.

